‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Says She’s ‘Not Speaking’ With All Her Former Celeb Partners, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Dancing with the Stars pro and current mirrorball winner Sharna Burgess recently revealed on Instagram that she doesn’t “speak” with all of her former celebrity partners once they exit the ballroom.

So basically, all the intimacy you see between not only Burgess but many of the pros in their steamy dances with their celebrity competitors are left on the show’s set once the dances and the season are over.

Us Weekly reported that the gorgeous dancer revealed this juicy bit of information during a fan question and answer session on her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 6, after someone asked, “Do you keep in touch with your celebrity partners?”

“Some, not all,” Burgess replied. “Go on … guess who I DON’T speak to.”

Fans guessed, but the dance pro did not reveal her answers during the session.

Since joining the show, Burgess has been paired with comedian Andy Dick, NFL alum Keyshawn Johnson, figure skater Charlie White, talk show host Tavis Smiley, army vet Noah Galloway, singer Nick Carter, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, race car driver James Hinchcliffe, bull rider Bonner Bolton, basketball coach Derek Fisher and Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, according to Us Weekly.

Burgess was the winner of Season 27 of the series, scoring her first mirrorball trophy alongside radio personality Bobby Bones and sparking a hailstorm of comments from fans who wondered if the two were romantically involved off camera.

The dancer addressed the rumors of the couple’s relationship on Instagram.

“He’s one of my favorite humans, a best friend, family, and a mentor for me,” she raved. “I’m so invested in his happiness and success. I also know how much he just cringed reading this. He isn’t good at receiving love and praise … but he deserves it all the time.”

She once called competing on the long-running reality dance competition a lot like “marriage.”

Burgess continues to praise Bones for his tenacity and work ethic, something he will need as he moves forward into the next phase of his entertainment career.

Bones also revealed to People that fans will next see him on the next season of American Idol in 2019 as the show’s in-house mentor. “Listen, I do a little bit of everything so they want me to teach them things, what do I know?” he joked.

Burgess is lying low after her DWTS win, preferring to spend time reflecting on her good fortune and enjoying some well-deserved time off.

She has spent the past several years performing with other pros and troupe members in a live tour of the show. This time, she did not take on the rigors of touring, which features live shows almost every day for three months.

Dancing with the Stars will not return to ABC’s spring schedule. It will return to the network in the fall of 2019 for its 28th season.