WWE News: A Lot Of New Superstars Added To Both ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches During ‘Monday Night Raw’

The rings are already beginning to fill up for the 2019 'Royal Rumble.'

On January 27, WWE will present its first pay-per-view of the year with the Royal Rumble that will have title matches and two big battle royals. Thirty men and 30 women will compete in two matches for the main event spots at WrestleMania 35, but who will get the chance? On Monday Night Raw, a lot of new entrants were announced for both matches as we inch ever closer to the full 60 superstars.

Of course, there is a very good chance that WWE won’t end up revealing all 60 names before the actual Royal Rumble event. Usually, a few spots are kept unannounced as it allows for big returns, shocking debuts, and even a few random surprises here and there.

Five superstars were added to the two matches over the weekend, but WWE still wasn’t even close to filling up the rings yet. As reported by the Inquisitr, the men’s match added Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor. In the women’s Royal Rumble match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville announced they were entering from SmackDown Live.

That made 10 women announced and eight men announced for the two huge matches, but now, there are plenty more. On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE revealed a number of other entrants and that includes none other than John Cena.

Cena wasn’t the only superstar who wanted to throw his hat into the ring for this year’s Royal Rumble, though. As recapped by the official website of WWE, this week’s Monday Night Raw was full of a lot of build-up for this year’s big January pay-per-view.

Along with Cena, other new entrants include Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, Elias, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Earlier in the day on Monday, SmackDown Live also had another participant in the men’s Royal Rumble as Samoa Joe joined up.

Here is the updated list of men’s entrants as of January 7, 2019:

John Cena

Elias

Baron Corbin

Dean Ambrose

Samoa Joe

Jeff Hardy

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Drew McIntyre

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Big E

R-Truth – Number 30

For the women’s Royal Rumble match, Alicia Fox officially joined to bring the total up to 11 for that bout. But, that number is back to 10 due to Sasha Banks defeating Nia Jax on Raw to win the right to face Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at the PPV.

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Ember Moon

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan

Natalya

Bayley

Carmella – Number 30

Now, here is the full card for the Royal Rumble as of January 7:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. TBA

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

There are now less than three weeks until the 2019 Royal Rumble, and there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. WWE still has another few matches to likely add to the card, and there are plenty of additional superstars that need to join the battle royals. Monday Night Raw got some of the entrant slots filled, but there’s still much more to do.