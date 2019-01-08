‘Teen Mom 2’ Preview Gives Viewers In-Depth Look At Upcoming Season 9

The preview features Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV starting January 14. When the network announced the new season, they included a short trailer that teased storylines for the girls. On Monday, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that MTV had released a new and longer trailer that gives viewers a more in-depth look at what storylines the cast will have this season.

Although fans of the show who follow the cast on social media already know Chelsea Houska has given birth to her third child, the trailer shows a very pregnant Chelsea and her new home. She shares the home with her husband Cole, daughter Aubree, son Watson, and daughter Layne. While showing the producer around her house, Chelsea shows off what will be “baby girl’s” room. She also talks about wanting to paint some of the rooms in the house. The house is on a large piece of land, and as Chelsea stands on the porch, she takes in the peaceful quietness that surrounds her home.

Leah Messer has a new boyfriend and fans may have noticed him in some pictures on her social media accounts. However, viewers will get to know him better this season as he will be on the show. The new trailer shows Leah and her boyfriend, Jason, talking about their relationship and Leah admits that her girls like him. The mom of three also reveals that Jason is 39-years-old and has a child of his own.

Leah’s segments will also focus on her raising her three daughters including her now 9-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah. The preview shows Leah helping her daughter Aliannah with her breathing treatments.

Jenelle Evans’ story will also be shown, but she admits that her husband, David Eason, is still not allowed to film. While David had appeared on the show in the past, he was fired in February of 2018 and has not appeared on Teen Mom 2 since. In the trailer, Jenelle talks about her son Kaiser whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and an incident that occurred when cameras were not filming. Although the incident made headlines a few months back, Jenelle will finally open up about Nathan and his mother withholding Kaiser after a visit.

Noticeably missing from the trailer is Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus. The earlier trailer released for Season 9 showed Kailyn Lowry talking about her estranged mother. Kail has not had a relationship with her mother for some time and it looks as if the new season will show her struggling with that. Briana DeJesus, on the other, has a new man in her life and that will be shown on the new season.

The full preview can be viewed on MTV.