Pete Davidson Reportedly ‘Flirted’ With British Actress Kate Beckinsale At Golden Globes Party

Pete Davidson was reportedly spotted flirting with British actress Kate Beckinsale at Netflix’s 2019 Golden Globes after-party on Sunday, where the two apparently hit it off and looked “very cosy.”

According to E! News, sources at the party spotted the Saturday Night Live comedian and the Underworld star sitting closely together on a couch outside in the smoking area, where they chatted for about an hour.

“She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on. Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him,” an insider said.

Davidson, 25, first arrived at the star-studded bash with his close friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. He then stood close to Beckinsale, 45, while on the dance floor, where they chatted for a while before he made an exit with MGK. Upon returning, they met up again with the brunette beauty and a friend of hers in the smoking patio, and the two sat close together and looked positively joyful as they talked for about an hour. According to E!, Kelly was spotted hanging out with Beckinsale’s friend while she only had eyes for Davidson.

When they got up to leave, sources saw the flirty duo share a hug “for a minute” before the SNL funnyman and MGK went back inside while Beckinsale stayed with her friend outside. And while one insider told Page Six that “they were flirting and sipping Moët champagne” all night before eventually leaving the patio together, E!‘s second source claimed they “did not go home together.”

Davidson just recently broke off his whirlwind engagement with pop star Ariana Grande, to whom he popped the question in June last year after dating for only a few weeks. They ended up calling it quits in October after Grande reportedly struggled to deal with the untimely death of her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper Mac Miller, who died of an overdose in September. Two months after their split, sources said Davidson was “dating again.”

Beckinsale, on the other hand, dated Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003, with whom she shares a 19-year-old daughter named Lily. She then married Len Wiseman (who directed the first two movies of the Underworld franchise) in 2005, but the two separated in 2015 and got divorced in 2016. And she appears to have a thing for comedians, as she was spotted making out with fellow Brit Jack Whitehall in late 2018, but the two were last spotted together in November.