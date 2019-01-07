Bethenny Frankel Explains Why She Doesn’t Fly Private After Plane Is Forced To Turn Around Due To Fish Allergy

Bethenny Frankel opened up about her decision to fly commercial on Twitter.

Bethenny Frankel came under fire after the commercial plane she was traveling on was forced to turn around due to her fish allergy.

On Twitter, after learning an entire plane was forced to re-route, people sent tons of messages to the Real Housewives of New York City star, asking her why she doesn’t fly private.

“Fly private,” one person encouraged Frankel.

“I am fortunate enough to do that sometimes, but it is a massive waste and not environmentally friendly if doing solo. But I hears ya,” Frankel replied, according to a report shared by the Daily Dish days ago.

Then, when a fan suggested purchasing a private plane may be worth the investment, Frankel shot down the idea, explaining that she would have to work much more than she already does if she was to buy her own jet.

“I ain’t got it like that. And I want to work less not more,” she tweeted.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may have heard, Frankel suffered an allergic reaction to fish after eating a bowl of soup and nearly died as a result of the ordeal. Luckily, however, her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, was with her and was ultimately able to save her life.

Following the allergic reaction, Frankel and Bernon traveled to the Dominican Republic, where they attended a healing retreat.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon struck up a romance with one another at the end of last year, weeks after Frankel tragically lost her former boyfriend, Dennis Shields, to an alleged drug overdose.

Although Frankel hasn’t been photographed filming any scenes for the new season of The Real Housewives of New York City with her boyfriend, Radar Online claimed Frankel did open up about Shields’ death during filming while chatting with returning cast member Jill Zarin.

“It was something that was unavoidable to get on camera,” an insider told the outlet last month. “Jill asked her about Dennis and the cameras definitely catch Bethenny’s reaction to what went on surrounding his death and there were tears.”

Frankel featured her relationship with Shields during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which aired on Bravo TV last year, around the time of his passing. Since then, Frankel has spoken out regularly about the hardships she’s faced after losing him.

Bethenny Frankel is currently in production on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.