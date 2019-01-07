These Are The Surprising Things ‘The Bachelor’ Contestants Eat

The contestants on ABC’s The Bachelor have the ability to ask for anything they want to eat in the house, and the sky is likely the limit for their deepest desires when it comes to food.

Giving up their smartphones, email and other contacts with the outside world while they are in the home would be easier than giving up their favorite treats.

Surprisingly, the women on the show have a pretty reserved grocery list and as expected, their food choices tend to be more on the healthy side, as they have to fit into the slinky gowns preferred by contestants on the ABC series.

Glamour reported that the women can ask for anything they want at the grocery store and have it delivered by the production staff and shared the items the contestants required for their happiness while being sequestered.

If the women do get a craving, “sometimes we’ll do a special ice cream social night to kill time,” said the source to Glamour.

Contestants also don’t ask for desserts like cookies or candy because they’re already there, as the show’s production assistants fill up jars with those treats as soon as the women move into the stunning California mansion.

Glamour also reported that The Bachelor producers throw pizza parties for the women as well.

So what else is on the list as per the Glamour story? Take a look, below.

Fruits

Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Pineapple, Apples, Grapes, and Avocados made the cut.

Vegetables

As for fresh veggies, the women prefer Brussels sprouts, Asparagus, Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Lettuce, both iceberg and romaine, Onions, Tomatoes, Spaghetti squash, Sweet potatoes, Kale, Corn, and Cucumbers.

Meat & Eggs

Chicken breast, Ground turkey, Bacon, Turkey bacon, Sausage, Fish, Salmon, Shrimp, Beef jerky, Eggs, and Egg whites are the proteins of choice for the bevy of beautiful women.

Dairy

Milk: nonfat, soy, almond, and whole, Greek yogurt, plain and vanilla, Cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, Cream cheese

Bread & Grains

White and whole-wheat bread, Granola with mixed nuts, Oatmeal, Wheat tortillas, Instant rice, Breakfast potatoes, Pasta, and Quinoa are on the list.

Snacks & Dessert

Kettle chips, sea salt & vinegar chips, Tortilla chips, and of course, Chocolate make the list.

Drinks

Orange juice, Iced tea, Coffee, Half & half, and Pomegranate juice made the beverage choice.

Colton Underwood will be looking for the love of his life this season as the female contestants try to use all their womanly wiles to attract and keep his interest throughout the series.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.