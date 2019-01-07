Terry Crews Comes To Taraji P. Henson’s Rescue After She Loses Her Ring At The Golden Globes

Though Taraji P. Henson is a gorgeous and successful actress, she can relate to the heart-stopping moment of realizing you’ve lost an expensive piece of jewelry!

Henson voiced the character “Yesss” in the animated movie Ralph Breaks the Internet, a film which was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2019 Golden Globes on January 6, People is reporting. The Empire star turned heads in a velvet, forest-green gown with a plunging neckline. She also rocked some pretty expensive-looking bling, including a diamond ring. As the event let out, attendees of the award show streamed out in droves. Of course, that’s when Henson managed to lose her ring.

“Oh my god, oh my god! No one move! No one move! My ring! My ring!” Henson reportedly shouted upon realizing that her ring was missing.

The 48-year-old began to frantically search for the ring on the ground. With a crowd so large, discovering a small piece of jewelry amidst the group of people was bound to be a struggle. Fortunately, actor Terry Crews was there to aid Henson in her search — even going so far as to drop to his hands and knees to look. The ring was eventually discovered, and was returned to Henson — who was no doubt relieved.

Though many people credited Crews with finding the jewelry, he later clarified to the press that he wasn’t the one to find the ring — and that he mainly assisted by getting other people to stop moving, so that they were able to search for it.

“You know Taraji, she is the best!” Crews said of the incident. “I’d do anything for her.”

Taraji P. Henson, fashion detail, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He also shared that Henson believes that the ring was lost when she was waving her hands. According to Page Six, the ring wasn’t the only part of her look that went missing that night. Henson uploaded a note to her Instagram Story revealing that she had lost her jacket as well. She was apparently unable to find it at the lost and found at the Beverly Hills hotel where the event took place.

“So I guess my jacket grew legs at the #GoldenGlobes,” she wrote. “Wasn’t in lost and found so ya’ll tell me.”

So far, no word on if Henson has gotten her jacket back.

The Huffington Post pointed out that this isn’t the first time a ring has gone missing at the Golden Globes. In 2014, Lorraine Schwartz, who is known as a “jeweler to the stars” managed to lose a $250,000 ring on the red carpet. A janitor reportedly retrieved it, and then took it home. Fortunately, he went to get the ring appraised, which alerted authorities to the ring’s location.