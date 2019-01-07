‘Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Reenlists With The U.S. Air Force Reserves, Makes Six-Year Commitment

Javi Marroquin made his announcement on Twitter.

Javi Marroquin has reenlisted with the United States Air Force reserves.

After enjoying his first Christmas with girlfriend Lauren Comeau and their new baby boy, the Teen Mom 2 dad took to his Twitter account, where he confirmed he has committed to the military organization for another six years.

“Here’s to another 6,” Marroquin wrote on his account, along with an emoji of the American flag.

In his post, the father of two included a special photo of himself saluting the flag while wearing his Air Force uniform and not surprisingly, the photo caused tons of buzz online and garnered Marroquin over 3,000 likes.

While the majority of Marroquin’s fans and followers were excited about his decision to reenlist, others grew concerned that his six-year commitment with the Air Force would mean that he’ll be spending much less time with his family, including his two young sons, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 5, and Eli Joseph Marroquin, two months.

“So much for all that sh*t he said in June about his family being more important,” a critical fan wrote after his news was shared.

“They are,” he replied, “which is why I opened my gym in Delaware and joined the reserves once my active duty contract was up so I can stay and be WITH MY FAMILY.”

Below is the photo Javi Marroquin shared along with his military announcement.

Here’s to another 6 ???????? pic.twitter.com/aMWiw9q2Ce — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) January 5, 2019

According to a January 5 report shared by Starcasm, Wikipedia offered some information in regard to what exactly Javi Marroquin would be required to do now that he’s made a years-long commitment to the United States Air Force Reserves.

“Most Air Force Reservists are part-time Traditional Reservists (TR) who serve in the Unit Program, in which they are required to report for duty with their parent Air Force Reserve Command unit, typically a wing, group or squadron, at least one weekend a month and an additional two weeks a year (e.g., 38 days),” the outlet explained.

While Lauren Comeau has not yet officially reacted to her boyfriend’s decision to reenlist, she did share a heartfelt post about the upcoming year on her Instagram page last week.

“What I’m looking forward to most in 2019 is watching these boys grow, experiencing all of Eli’s firsts, and working hard every day at the gym with my love. Wishing you all a very happy New Year!” she wrote.

Javi Marroquin and the cast of Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV for Season 9 on Monday, January 14 at 9 p.m.