Julia Roberts Shares Kissing Photo While Eating A Burger After Golden Globes Loss

Julia revealed the not so healthy way she and her husband ended their Golden Globes night.

Julia Roberts didn’t let going home without a Golden Globe award ruin her date night with husband Daniel Moder. The star took to Instagram following the big awards ceremony on January 6, where she revealed how she and Daniel opted to console themselves after going home empty handed – and their night involved something a little unhealthy.

Rather than hitting one of the many famous Golden Globes after parties, Today reported that Roberts told fans that she and her husband instead headed to a local In-N-Out burger where they grabbed some fast food to round out the night.

The hilarious snap posted to her account showed the couple sharing a pretty serious kiss after both took a huge bite of their burgers.

The duo were sitting in the back of a car together as they chowed down, suggesting they headed through the drive-thru will still all glammed-up in their award show attire.

While Julia showed off her gold manicure holding on tight to her burger, Daniel held up a paper bag from the famous eatery.

The star also didn’t seem too disappointed that she didn’t take home what would’ve been her fourth Golden Globe award, as she shared a sweet message for all the big winners in the caption while also admitting that she enjoyed a pretty great night with her man regardless of her loss.

“Fun Night W My Fella,” Roberts told her 4.3 million followers on the social media site. “Congratulations to All! And to all a good ( burger) night.”

Roberts was nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category this year for playing Heidi Bergman in the series Homecoming. However, on the night, the award went to Killing Eve star Sandra Oh.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The sweet snap showing that Julia and Daniel are still very much in love comes shortly after the Pretty Woman actor gushed over her man during a November interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for Goop where she revealed just how her life changed when she met the cinematographer.

“I think that first kind of real ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny,” Julia said during the interview of her husband, who she married back in 2002, per E! News. “That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.”

And despite being married for 16-years, Julia then went on to add that she still considers her husband to be her “favorite human.”

“He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody,” she gushed of her partner while chatting with friend Gwyneth for the podcast. “Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

The couple are parents to three children, 14-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel and 11-year-old son Henry.