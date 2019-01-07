‘A Star Is Born’ Comes Away With Only One Award At The Golden Globes, Despite Being Nominated For Five

'A Star is Born' won best original song at the Golden Globes, but was overlooked in other categories.

The 2019 Golden Globe awards were full of surprises, including unexpected guests and unique fashion choices. However, one of the biggest surprises of the night was A Star Is Born taking home only one award, despite being nominated for five. The film, which stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, was one of the biggest hits of the past year, earning a whopping $388 million. The musical drama was directed by Cooper himself and received worldwide recognition, according to People.

It came out victorious in the category of best original song, for “Shallow,” sung by Cooper and Gaga in unison. However, fans were surprised when neither star took home the award for best actor or best actress. A Star Is Born was also expected to win Cooper an award for best director, as well as best motion picture in the drama series. Instead it was the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, that came away with the win.

Bohemian Rhapsody had an all around good night, with actor Rami Malek also winning best actor in a motion picture for the drama category. Meanwhile, Glenn Close was recognized for her role in The Wife, winning the award in the actress category. Finally, it was Alfonso Cuaron who scored best director in a motion picture for Roma, rather than Cooper.

Many Lady Gaga fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over the way the ceremony turned out. Many felt that the actress was snubbed and should have received far more recognition than she got.

“There can be a hundred people in a room, and sometimes one of them is Glenn Close,” tweeted film critic Guy Lodge. The comment was likely meant to convey how difficult it is to compete with a seasoned actress of the caliber of Close, who at 71-years-old has being ruling the film industry for decades.

Other Twitter users used memes to show their disappointment, many of which featured the shocked faces of celebrities from past Golden Globe award ceremonies.

“Hello I redownloaded twitter just to say that Lady Gaga was robbed and should’ve won best actress! Okay bye! #GoldenGlobes2019,” one user said.

Despite her discouraging losses, Gaga expressed her gratitude for the award she did win for “Shallow.”

“I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men, they lifted me up and supported me,” Gaga said. “Bradley, I love you.”