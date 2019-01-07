‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Is Finally Divorced

It’s been a long time coming, but Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi can finally celebrate being a single woman. While she might have been living in a single woman mentality for a while, her divorce from Shalom Yeroushalmi is now official. According to an Instagram post from the Shahs of Sunset star herself, things became official on December 26.

GG and Shalom became engaged in December of 2016 and married just a month later in January 2017. By March, GG announced she and Shalom would be getting a divorce and she officially filed in May of 2017. Almost two years later, a judge finally signed off on the documents freeing GG from years of stress. She shared her excitement in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Let me say this loud… HALLELUJAH!!! I am officially divorced!!!!!!! Married for 7 weeks and trying to get divorced for nearly 2 years. You tried to make lies about me. You tried to come for my money. You wanted to do everything to make me hurt. But my God is good and my attorney @attorneytous is a killer!!! Thank you Atousa for everything you had to go thru in order to get me divorced. You seriously deserve a degree in psychology as well lol! I will never say anything bad about the person I married, but I pray he finds happiness in life because only a damaged person could do all the things that he did to hurt me. I know it sounds crazy because this person has hurt me beyond words, but I truly ask for all prayers to be sent his way so he can one day realize that you can never win with hate and anger. Now, let’s get that divorce party planned!!!”

GG added the hashtags “#IDoIDidImDone” and “#WhyYouMadTho.” The post received well over 15,000 likes and had hundreds of comments from fans congratulating her on the divorce she waited so long for.

The reality star has been living the good life since her divorce became official and has been celebrating on Instagram with her followers. GG admitted she has been feeling great and is looking forward to the new year.

GG did manage to throw in a jab against Shalom after her celebratory post, however. The star shared a meme suggesting many women fall in love with men they only should have slept with once. So much for not saying anything bad about the man she married!

To see more from GG and her cast members Reza Farahan, Mercedes Javid, Mike Shouhed and Destiny Rose, watch when Shahs of Sunset returns to Bravo in winter of this year.