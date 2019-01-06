Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have A List Of Potential Baby Names

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly brainstorming baby names for their fourth little bundle of joy.

According to a January 6 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, the second via surrogate. The baby, which is allegedly a little boy, will reportedly be born sometime in May.

Of course, the world already wants to know what Kim and Kanye’s baby boy will be named. The pair chose unique names such as North, Saint, and Chicago for their oldest three children, and it seems that they may be feeling the pressure to come up with yet another interesting name for their new little guy.

“Kim and Kanye had so much trouble picking out all three of their children’s names and this time is no exception. Kim stresses a little over it, but she has always been one to believe sometimes you need to meet the baby first in order to give him or her their name. Kim knows she and Kanye will decide on a name eventually. They talk ideas but that’s about as far as they’ve gotten so far. With already having 3 children, there’s a small list still in tact for potentials.”

“Kim and Kanye are both very into their kids and having more. They both had spoken in great lengths before getting married about how they wanted a big family. It has always been Kim’s dream and Kanye loves creating beautiful babies with Kim. Even after Chicago, they both knew they weren’t done. It was always Kim’s dream to become a mother from a big family with kids close in age just like herself,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West is allegedly thrilled beyond words to be welcoming another addition to his family with Kim Kardashian.

Sources tell People Magazine that the rapper loves nothing more than being a father to his children, and that he feels like himself with he’s with his brood, adding that the kids don’t read the tabloids, or the media criticism, they only know that he is their dad.

The insider goes on to reveal that Kanye absolutely lights up around his children, and that he’s a changed man whenever they’re around, adding that the kids seem to “stabilize” and almost change him in a physical sense as well.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.