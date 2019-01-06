‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Steve Rogers Will Sacrifice Himself For Pepper Potts

The sacrifice will ultimately push Tony Stark into defeating Thanos.

As Avengers: Endgame nears, and fans are finally in the same year as its arrival, theories about the film’s ending have run rampant across social media. Endgame theories are a dime a dozen these days, with one being more ridiculous than the next. Some theories are based in merit, however, and have a very good chance of playing out. One particular theory on Reddit is gaining some steam among fans and might be one of the most believable, and possible, ones out there.

One user has come up with the new theory that suggests Steve Rogers (Captain America) will make the ultimate sacrifice to save Pepper Potts, who will be pregnant in Endgame. In the theory, Tony is close by watching Thanos about to deliver a blow to Pepper, when Steve steps in and saves her and the unborn baby’s life. This sacrifice from Steve, the redditor believes, will put a drive in Tony that ultimately results in the death of Thanos by his hand.

It won’t just be Pepper facing off against Thanos, but Pepper donning the popular Rescue suit from the Iron Man comics. While the theory doesn’t say how Pepper and Thanos come face to face, it does suggest at least all those four characters will be in the same location at the same time.

At the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Tony describes a dream he had to Pepper where she was pregnant and said it felt so real to him. Pepper ultimately says she’s not pregnant, but the fact that it’s even brought up suggests foreshadowing in Endgame.

The theory also claims Steve’s sacrifice and death will fulfill his character arc and fall in line with his quote from Infinity War, “we don’t trade lives.” After Steve dies, a rage is sparked within Tony to defeat Thanos. The rest of the theory is as follows:

“Tony will have the upper hand, filled with rage that Thanos tried to kill Pepper and that Steve sacrificed himself for Tony and his family, when he realizes he didn’t deserve that sacrifice. So he will fight Thanos to earn that sacrifice, truly embodying what it means to be a hero (for a long time Tony wavers between what is right and what is self-beneficial in his own movies). This is Tony’s chance to ‘become’ Captain America. Tony will be the one who says ‘Avengers, Assemble.’ And he will use his Iron Man suit and Captain America’s shield in combination to defeat Thanos.”

Fans are waiting for the reconnection of Tony and Steve after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The two never even shared the screen in Infinity War, but are expected to have the ultimate reunion in Endgame. Unfortunately for Steve, that reunion doesn’t end too well for him.

To see how it all plays out, catch Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26.