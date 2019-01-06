Donald Trump Cites Quotes By Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton That Unchecked Immigration Cannot Continue

On Sunday morning, Trump shared a quote by Obama that stated, "We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked."

Early Sunday morning on Twitter, Donald Trump cited quotes by former president Barack Obama and former Senator Hillary Clinton in which the pair both asserted that unchecked and illegal immigration into the United States simply cannot continue and that serious changes needed to be made at the border.

As Fox News reports, Trump quoted an Obama statement that was made back in 2005 when he was speaking at a press conference with GOP Senator Mel Martinez, in which he stated, “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”

Barack Obama, who was Senator at the time of his speech, also noted that the United States needed to work harder to make certain that its borders were more secure while also not looking the other way when employers handed jobs to illegal immigrants.

While Obama agreed that Americans were indeed a warm people, he explained that those who disrespected the law of the land only hurt those who were actively trying to follow it, which Donald Trump believes is not that different from how he also feels about illegal immigration.

“We all agree on the need to better secure the border and to punish employers who choose to hire illegal immigrants. We are a generous and welcoming people, here in the United States, but those who enter the country illegally, and those who employ them, disrespect the rule of law and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law.”

At the time, Barack Obama also suggested that those who had entered the United Stated illegally would be made to pay a “hefty fine” when they were caught in an effort to deter others from doing the same, and also advocated tightening up the border considerably.

Donald Trump also cited Hillary Clinton as stating back in 2015 that she had voted to construct a barrier to stop illegal immigration and that this was something she herself actively supported.

“I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in. And I do think you have to control your borders.”

While Democrats have asserted that beefing up security at the border and building a barrier may be a far cry from the border wall that Trump is intent on building, the president believes that a wall is the only thing that is going to work to truly curb illegal immigration and has said that he believes that billions of dollars will be saved in the end each year once the wall is finally constructed and up.

However, despite Donald Trump sharing Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s previous views about illegal immigration, it appears unlikely that Democrats and Republicans will be agreeing about building a border wall anytime soon.