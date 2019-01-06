The Government Shutdown Could Last Months Or Even Years, According To Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Despite reported progress on securing border security funding, Americans should not expect an end to the government shutdown any time soon.

The recent partial government shutdown set in place by President Trump is currently breaking records as the third longest shutdown in history. Trump threatened a government shutdown if Democrats did not come to an agreement in regards to funding for the border wall. He followed through on his threat by initiating the shutdown at the end of December. Although the president has reported apparent progress being made towards a negotiation, Americans are not to expect an end to the shutdown anytime soon, according to Real Clear Politics.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke with Fox News on Sunday about the progress that has been made thus far and how much more work there is to be done. Although Democrats have said they stand in unison with President Trump in his desire for stronger border security, they don’t agree that the wall is the best way to accomplish this. When questioned by Fox News correspondent Chris Wallace, Sanders encouraged Democrats to work with the president and find a place of middle ground in an effort to get the government back up and running.

Here's the video of Chris Wallace fact-checking Sarah Sanders on her false claim that terrorists are streaming over the border with Mexico. "The state department says there hasn’t been any terrorists found coming across the southern border." Via Fox. pic.twitter.com/ByMaa9TK2S — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 6, 2019

“At the end of the day, though, Democrats have said over and over again that they support border security, that they support protecting American citizens — now it’s time to fulfill some of those statements that they’ve made — work with the president, let’s get this done; let’s open the government back up.”

The president believes that the border wall promised during his campaign will cut back on a variety of issues from drug trafficking to terrorism, in addition to limiting the number of illegal citizens entering the United States. Trump has no plans to back down from the shutdown until he wins the battle for the border wall. This could take months or even years, according to Sanders.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets fact-checked over wall claims during Fox News Sunday appearance. https://t.co/xWd087kifH pic.twitter.com/eCQmBpfm6y — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) January 6, 2019

In fact, Sanders blamed Democrats for the continuation of the border shutdown, saying that they simply can’t stand to let Trump win, despite being in partial agreement with him. “They agree that we need border security. They just are unwilling to let this president win. And I think at some point they have to decide that they care more about Americans than fighting the president. And so far we haven’t seen a willingness on their side to fully do that,” she said.

If the government shutdown indeed lasts as long as the president reports it could, it will affect millions of Americans. Federal tax refunds will be delayed and hurting citizens will be unable to get food stamps to assist them with their basic needs. In addition, hundreds of government employees will be without work.