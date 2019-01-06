Prince William And Kate Middleton Attend Church In First Appearance In New Year

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance in 2019 during an extended break with Queen Elizabeth II. Their last public appearance happened on Christmas Day.

According to a Hello Magazine report, the British Royals stepped out in Sandringham to attend the first church services at St. Mary Magdalene Church. During the holiday season, the Queen and her family stayed at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is near Sandringham. The first church service outing is a tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to an Express report.

The queen joined the future King and Queen of England at the church services, and friends Laura and James Meade also made an appearance. Those in the crowd handed the duchess bouquets of flowers to mark the occasion, and she smiled in response while Prince William joked with the people who had braved the cold weather to wish them well.

Crowds gathered to wish the royal couple well in the new year. For the outing, the duchess wore a Catherine Walker coat in blue, which she wore in February 2018. She added a matching blue headband as an accessory. Black gloves and matching heels finished off the stylish outfit. As for the duke, he wore a navy blue suit, which he paired with a white shirt and red tie. A wool overcoat finished the look and provided warmth in the frigid temperatures.

Behind the duke and duchess walked the queen who appeared without her husband, Prince Philip, who stayed home. Queen Elizabeth wore a tan colored wool coat with fur trim. Her Majesty’s hat matched the ensemble. A female accompanied the Queen in Prince Philip’s stead. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan Markle did not attend the services.

Later this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will return to London. During an extended Christmas break, the duke and duchess along, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis stayed at the estate.

In London, Kate will celebrate her 37th birthday and Prince William will attend his first royal appearance of 2019 on January 9. The duke will mark the 30th anniversary of London’s Air Ambulance at the Royal London Hospital during his official royal duty. He will meet those who keep the service going. While living in Norfolk, Prince William also worked as a pilot for an air ambulance, so the occasion is indeed a cause close to his heart.

The duchess will likely enjoy a quiet birthday celebration out of the spotlight.