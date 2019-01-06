Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Still Feel Like They Are Dating After Four Months Of Marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for four months now, but things between them are still fresh. Things are so new for the newlyweds that they allegedly still feel like they’re dating.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked fans when they got engaged back in July after only weeks of dating. The couple then surprised their fans yet again by tying the knot in a secret ceremony just two months later in September.

The couple didn’t have a lavish wedding with all of their friends and family in attendance, which is said to have become a wonderful thing for their romance.

“Not having a full on wedding celebration has actually done wonders for their relationship. It still feels like there is something to look forward to and it almost feels like they are just still dating. And that is a good thing because as much as they are glad to be bonded together and will remain with each other exclusively forever, it is still fun to know that a lot more wonderful things will be coming to them,” an insider told the outlet of Bieber and Baldwin’s marriage.

However, Justin and Hailey will eventually realize their plans of having their dream wedding in the future. The source goes on to say that the pair will having a wedding at some point, but for now being married without the big ceremony has been a thrill for the newlyweds, who are still spotted out and about showing off major PDA.

“They will have the actually [sic] wedding soon enough. But doing what they are doing and being legally married is a thrill for them because they don’t have to worry about anything anymore. It is a great thing to bear witness to,” the insider stated.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is said to be happier than ever following his wedding to Hailey Baldwin. The singer reportedly is enjoying just relaxing and “being” at the moment, and likes that he doesn’t have any demands placed on him at this time.

Sources reveal that Bieber also believes the time away has been liberating, and when and if he does return to the studio, he may be feeling refreshed and happy as he gets back to work and gives his fans what they want, which is some new music from the star.

Fans can see more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship by following them on Instagram.