Nikki Bella Doesn’t Want To Get Serious With Artem Chigvintsev Following John Cena Split

Nikki Bella has seemingly moved on from her broken engagement to former fiance, John Cena. The professional wrestler is now dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, but that doesn’t mean she’s looking to jump into something super serious.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are having fun together in their newfound romance. However, the memories of the pain from her split with John Cena are still fresh for the Bella twin, and she doesn’t want to move too fast or jump into a serious relationship with Artem at the moment.

“Nikki Bella is casually seeing Artem, but it’s nothing serious. They enjoy hanging out and spending time with one another. She’s truly just having fun and not looking for anything more right now,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Nikki and Artem remained friends after her elimination from DWTS, and that they enjoy spending time together, although that time may be few and far between since they both have very busy schedules and demanding careers.

“She and Artem remained close after Dancing with the Stars and when their schedules align, she enjoys hanging out with him and spending time with him. Artem just hit the road on the Dancing with the Stars tour and Nikki has never been busier, so right now, they’re just having fun and keeping it casual and flirty. Nikki is really focused on her and her career right now. 2019 will be a big year for her,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella and John Cena’s story seems to be officially over. The source went on to say that Bella hasn’t spoken to her former fiance in quite some time, and that she has been busy focusing on herself and what she wants out of life, knowing that she is truly doing what is best for her following the heartbreak of calling off her wedding to Cena.

“There’s no rush. They were together for a long time but at the end of the day, you cannot change the fact that you want a different future than someone else wants,” the source claimed.

Fans can keep up with all of Nikki Bella’s dating antics, her personal life, and the life of her twin sister, Brie Bella, when their reality series Total Bellas airs on the E! network. Fans can also follow her on social media.