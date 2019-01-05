Khloe Kardashian Reveals That Having A Second Baby Would Make Her Feel ‘Even More Complete’

Khloe Kardashian answered a fan question on Friday about whether or not she has ever thought about having another baby. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told the fan that though she was still unsure, she has given the idea some thought, Us Weekly reported.

“Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her. I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” she gushed.

Kardashian and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, have one child together, 8-month-old True. The Good American designer recently took to her Instagram to share a snap of a drooling True, who was rocking a sweet top-knot headband and an adorable, toothless grin.

“I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me,” Kardashian added to her tweet.

As a source previously revealed to Us, Kardashian and Thompson were trying for baby number two despite the cheating rumors that have swirled around the couple for the majority of their relationship.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloe loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” the source claimed.

Drama rocked the famous couple when Kardashian, 34, was in the delivery room waiting on the arrival of their daughter and a video surfaced of Thompson cozying up and kissing another woman in a nightclub. Us Weekly reported that the incident was not a singular one and that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian a handful of times during their relationship.

Kardashian clapped back at haters on social media who claimed they were “disappointed” in the reality starlet for continuing her relationship with the Cavaliers player. The couple shared the Thanksgiving holiday together with their daughter as a family, but they remained in separate states on Christmas due to Kim’s mega Christmas party and Thompson’s basketball schedule.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Kardashian said in a Tweet.

The duo also spent New Year’s Eve together, and Kardashian shared a sweet midnight kiss between the two to her Instagram story. Us Weekly‘s source also added that “nothing would stop” the couple from expanding their tiny family.

Thompson has also been dropping flirty comments on Kardashian’s Instagram snaps. In a sultry black-and-white pic posted by the KUWTK star on Wednesday, Thompson made note of how good the mother of his child has been looking these days.

“True’s mommy fine as hell,” Thompson added to the comment section.