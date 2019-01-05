Donald Trump Attacks Media, Claims There Is ‘Great Support’ For Border Wall In Series Of Tweets

Trump also characterized campaign violations as 'no big deal.'

Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to air some grievances and share updates on the ongoing government shutdown. During the lengthy series of tweets, Trump once again advocated for the border wall to be built, insisting there is bipartisan support for the project. He also called out those he claims are against him — a list that included Democrats, CNN, the Washington Post, and former President Barack Obama.

Trump has been in a heated stalemate with Democrats over the border wall that has led to the current partial shutdown of the government. Democrats have flatly refused to provide funding for the wall, which is estimated at around $5 billion. Despite massive pushback on the idea of wall, which was one of Trump’s campaign promises, the president insisted that many are supporting his plan.

“Great support coming from all sides for Border Security (including Wall) on our very dangerous Southern Border,” Trump tweeted. Teams negotiating this weekend! Washington Post and NBC reporting of events, including Fake sources, has been very accurate (to put it mildly).”

This attack comes after numerous news outlets, including those mentioned, indicated that Democrats were not willing to compromise on funding for the wall. Trump has responded by saying he will not end the government shutdown until the proposed funding comes through, leaving things at a standstill for the time being.

Trump went on to place blame for the shutdown squarely on the Democrats, saying that they could quickly end the current situation if they would simply approve the wall. He also addressed the issue of campaign violations, claiming they were ‘no big deal,’ and accusing former President Barack Obama and other Democrats of having committed them in the past.

“Many people currently a part of my opposition, including President Obama & the Dems, have had campaign violations, in some cases for very large sums of money,” Trump wrote. “These are civil cases. They paid a fine & settled. While no big deal, I did not commit a campaign violation!”

Trump also wrote that in 2018, 1.7 million pounds of narcotics were seized at the border. According to him, 17,000 adults were arrested with criminal records, and 6,000 gang members were stopped at the border. Numerous outlets, including the Washington Post, have pointed out that these numbers aren’t entirely accurate; many of those stopped at the border with criminal records had records solely for trying to illegally cross the border.

And according to CNN, only 728 gang members were stopped at the border. Another 5,872 gang members were removed or deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the year, but they were already residing in the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other major Democrats have maintained that they will not approve funding for the wall, and have begged Trump to end the partial shutdown.