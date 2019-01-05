Cara Maria Sorbello Shows Off Gifts From Johnny Bananas After Paulie Calafiore Drama

"He does have a heart."

There’s a special bond between longtime veterans on MTV’s The Challenge franchise. Cara Maria Sorbello and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio have had a successful friendship and alliance over the years on the popular competition show, and it appears as if they are just as close when the cameras aren’t rolling.

A new Twitter post from Cara shows the Montana native smiling over gifts Bananas sent to her after her recent fall out with Challenge bad boy Paulie Calafiore. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Cara and Paulie had a very public split online recently, when it was revealed by Paulie’s ex, Danielle Maltby, that he was two-timing the ladies. Many ladies of the Challenge franchise stood by Cara after Paulie was exposed, including Marie Roda, Jemmye Carroll, and Kailah Casillas.

The gifts Bananas sent Cara included flowers, a stuffed monkey, and chocolate chip cookies. The video documenting the gifts was watched over 228,000 times, and fans commented they knew Bananas had a heart all along. Cara even joked about the gifts, saying “his heart grew 10 sizes this year. thank you nanners.”

After Cara posted the video on Twitter, Bananas retweeted it, joking right back at his Challenge buddy.

“Damn it Cara, there goes my street cred,” he tweeted with a “ThankYouNext” hashtag.

Putting it out there. He has a heart. @johnnybananas ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/t1FJ75fPkC — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 2, 2019

It seems like everything is just fine between the two veterans, who participated in an awkward Twitter feud late last year. As the Inquisitr reported, fans were confused at the back and forth between Cara and Bananas, which started with a joke about the former’s toes. It turns out it was just playful jabbing back and forth before Cara’s then-beau Paulie jumped in a took things in a different direction.

Either way, Cara is no longer sweating the small stuff with Paulie, who was recently spotted out with an upcoming contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. The Big Brother alum was seen with Demi Burnett, who will make her big debut on ABC this Monday. The rumored villain and Paulie were in a red car together in New York City on Wednesday, starting rumors that Paulie had already given up on winning Cara back and moved on to his latest fling.

The Challenge Season 33 is set to debut later this year on MTV. The season will show better times for Cara and Paulie, as the two were in a very loving and blossoming relationship at the season’s beginning. Whether their falling out will be played out on camera remains to be seen.