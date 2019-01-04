Selena Gomez Reportedly Avoiding Justin Bieber Per ‘Radar’

After some time in rehab, Selena Gomez is working hard to maintain a healthy life both mentally and physically. In order to do this, though, the singer has to make some changes in her life and that includes letting go of her past. According to a new report from Radar Online, Justin Bieber (who is now married to Hailey Baldwin), has been attempting to reach out to his ex-girlfriend, but Selena has been avoiding him.

A source told the site, “Justin has been trying to get in contact with Selena through mutual friends, as well as through her family. Obviously, her family has told him to stay away and that she wants nothing to do with him right now.”

According to the source, Bieber has also been trying to “run in” to Gomez. Allegedly, Bieber went hiking on the same trail that Gomez had been spotted on just a day before. However, Gomez has no interest in getting in contact with her ex-boyfriend and is looking forward to moving on with her life.

Gomez and Bieber have quite the history together. The two confirmed that they were dating in March of 2011 and that was just the start of their whirlwind romance, breaking up (for the first time) in November 2012. Through 2013-2015, their relationship was on and off, leaving fans to wonder what was going on with the couple. Things seemed to be back on track by 2017, though, and through 2018 when their relationship seemed to be steady. However, the two called it quits in early 2018 and Bieber was soon with Hailey Baldwin.

Fans were shocked at the seemingly quick marriage, but Bieber and Baldwin knew were friends for quite some time before their relationship. In December of 2014, Bieber posted a photo of himself with Hailey Baldwin on Instagram claiming that he was single and that he and Baldwin were “good friends” (this was during one of his splits from Selena Gomez.) The relationship with Baldwin was also on and off as the two would seemingly be together before splitting. Bieber proposed to Baldwin in July of 2018 and the two married in September.

Radar’s source went on to say, “He made his choice when he married Hailey. At this point, Selena just wants him to leave her alone. She cannot move on with her life if he is still a part of it.”

Gomez has not posted to Instagram since September when she revealed she would be taking a break from social media saying in part, “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

With the post she included a photo of herself smiling and explained that she was looking at herself in the mirror.