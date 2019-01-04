Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash For Defending Kevin Hart Amid Oscars Controversy Over Homophobic Tweets

Ellen DeGeneres is now at the center of controversy for reportedly defending fellow comedian Kevin Hart. It has been reported that social media users are outraged and slamming Ellen DeGeneres for showing support of Kevin. The latest debacle reportedly began when he appeared on her show.

According to Hollywood Life, when the Real Husbands of Hollywood actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and, of course, his homophobic tweets were discussed during the interview.

Although the offensive tweets were deleted shortly after he posted them, screenshots had been snapped and the damage had already been done. Outraged social media users quickly criticized Kevin and his tweets ultimately led to his decision to step down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards.

With all that has happened, his discussion with Ellen DeGeneres has garnered lots of attention because of the talk show host’s sexual orientation. However, Ellen DeGeneres shocked quite a few fans when she appeared to defend Kevin amid the heightened controversy. Despite the ongoing tweet controversy, Ellen actually offered Kevin words of encouragement and a piece of advice when dealing with “haters.”

During the show, Ellen DeGeneres told Kevin, “there are so many haters out there. Whatever is going on the internet, don’t pay attention to them. That’s a small group of people being very, very loud.”

Although Kevin Hart’s piercing words did offend Ellen DeGeneres, she has confirmed that she did accept his apology. In fact, Ellen also revealed she spoke on Kevin’s behalf in regards to him hosting the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony. Even now, she still believes he should move forward with hosting.

“I called them (the Academy). I said, ‘Kevin’s on, I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?’ And they were like, ‘Oh my God, we want him to host. We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong or maybe we said the wrong thing but we want him to host. Whatever we can do we would be thrilled. And he should host the Oscars.'”

Apparently, Ellen DeGeneres’ words and actions have led to outrage on social media and now she is facing stark criticism for defending Kevin Hart. Many Twitter users, namely members of the LGBTQ community, have voiced their concerns on the social network, While many are still arguing that he shouldn’t host the event, others think Ellen shouldn’t have even accepted his apology. Others have gone further insisting Ellen DeGeneres has failed the LGBTQ community.

At the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kevin admitted that Ellen made him re-evaluate his decision to step down. However, it is still unclear if he will host.