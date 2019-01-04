Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend, Dee Devlin, Gives Birth To Couple’s Second Child

Conor McGregor and his girlfriend Dee Devlin have welcomed a new addition to their family. The Irish Mirror reports that Devlin has given birth to the couple’s second child, and that the “notorious” UFC fighter shared the news with the public via an Instagram post.

“Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam,” he wrote in the caption. “2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody!”

Shot from behind, the photo shows McGregor with a baby carrier in one hand as he walks with his older son, Conor Jack McGregor.

There’s no word yet on the sex or the name of the baby.

According to the Irish Mirror, McGregor and Devlin met in 2008, long before he’d amassed the fame and fortune he’s known for today. At the time he was a former plumbing apprentice, trying to make a name for himself as a fighter. Devlin must have seen something in him, because they’ve been together ever since.

As Extra I.E reports, McGregor has credited his girlfriend with playing a huge role in helping him achieve the success he’s experienced.

“My girlfriend has been there since the start,” he said during an interview with MMA Fighting, as reported by Extra I.E. “She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Later, he opened up about the fact that she was on his side when being a famous fighter was only a dream.

“My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her,” he continued. “For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going.”

Given that they’ve been together for so long, Conor has been asked about popping the question on several occasions. The Irish Mirror reports that during an appearance on Ireland’s Late Late Show in 2017, host Ryan Turbidy teased that McGregor can more than afford a wedding ring at this point in his career.

“I knew you’d ask that,” McGregor said without ever answering the question.

Conor McGregor’s 2019 may also include a rematch with his nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC head Dana White has said that the rematch could happen this year — but that they’re still dealing with the fallout from their previous bout, TMZ Sports reports via YouTube. At UFC 229 last year, Nurmagomedov vanquished McGregor — an outcome which led to a brawl between both teams.