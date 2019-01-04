Teresa Giudice Reportedly Obsessed With Looking ‘Young And Hot’ After Fans Slam Her For Being Too Tanned

Teresa Giudice is confident in her own skin… even if some fans think that she’s a bit too tanned.

Yesterday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was tagged in a photo with Bravo boss Andy Cohen, as the two were both vacationing in Jamaica. In the photo, she and Cohen stand together on the beach in their swim gear. And while she looked amazing in her one-piece swimsuit, the Inquisitr shared that fans of Giudice slammed her for being too tanned. In the photo that was posted to Cohen’s Instagram account, Giudice looks four shades darker than Andy — and one fan even compared her complexion to that of a piece of bacon.

A source close to Giudice shares with Hollywood Life that the reality star has become obsessed with her appearance since getting out of prison. According to the insider, Teresa has always been a huge fan of tanning — and despite the backlash from fans claiming that she is too tanned, Teresa loves the skin she is in.

“She has always been into tanning — a lot of beds and some spray — even doing endorsements for local [New] Jersey companies over the years. Teresa gets spray tans at least a couple of times a week and never skips appointments. She doesn’t think she looks too tan.”

“Teresa has always been obsessed with looking young and hot,” the insider added.

Part of what makes Teresa feel sexy is her bronze tan. In photos, Teresa appears to be getting darker and darker. The insider shares that Teresa’s obsession with looking “young and hot” really started when she was in prison. During her jail stint, Giudice started to work out multiple times a day — and once she got out, she changed her lifestyle completely.

Part of Teresa’s motivation for keeping her body in such good shape is for her husband, Joe. As fans of the reality couple know, Joe is currently serving time in prison himself — and Teresa wants to look good for him when he gets out. Joe has also been working out a lot during his prison stay, and Teresa thinks that he looks really good.

“Joe has even lost a lot of weight in jail and hits the gym. He thinks Teresa looks really hot. And, Teresa could care less what anyone else but Joe thinks.”

Upon his release from jail, Joe was ordered by a judge to be deported back to Italy, where he was born. The Bravo celebrity has been in prison since March of 2016, and is serving a sentence on fraud charges.