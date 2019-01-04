Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Curves In A Wetsuit With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka After Weight Loss

Mariah's showing off her body while frolicking in the ocean with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Mariah Carey is showing off her serious curves in a wetsuit during a recent trip to St. Barths with Bryan Tanaka. The Sun shared photos of the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer looking happy and healthy as she frolicked in the ocean with her dancer boyfriend while revealing her amazing body after dropping several pounds.

In the candid photos shared by the outlet this week, Carey could be seen flaunting her curves in the skin-tight one-piece – which featured pink stripes on both sides – as she played around in the water. In classic Mariah fashion, the superstar singer unzipped her all-black ensemble to reveal a hint of skin while also shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of shades.

The couple – who were first romantically linked back in 2016 following Mariah’s split with former fiance James Packer – looked pretty loved up as she played around in the ocean, while Bryan showed off some skin of his own as he went shirtless in the water.

Photos of the couple shared by Hollywood Life also proved that Carey’s two children with former husband Nick Cannon were also along for the ride. Seven-year-old Moroccan and twin sister Monroe both sported life jackets as they floated alongside their mom and her boyfriend on a flotation device.

Mariah Carey makes a splash in a busty wetsuit as she frolics with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in St Barts https://t.co/ldpYr0t9MA — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) January 4, 2019

The latest glimpse at Carey’s stunning curves in a wetsuit comes just months after she previously shared a photo of herself gearing up for the water in the skin-tight piece back in August.

The Inquisitr reported that the legendary singer posted photos of herself posing solo and with her children on her Instagram account while telling fans that she was enjoying some time relaxing on a boat before returning to Las Vegas to perform her popular residency shows.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Resting on the boat and counting down the days until #TheButterflyReturns comes back to Vegas!” she captioned the snap, which saw her striking a pose while holding on to her two braids.

As reported by StyleCraze last year, Carey’s been proudly showing off her weight loss over the past few months after dropping a very impressive 25 pounds.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the star’s weight loss is actually a little closer to 30 pounds, while a source revealed that the mom of two has been feeling much more confident since losing the weight with some help from weight-loss surgery.

“She is very confident about her appearance now,” the Mariah insider said at the time, which may explain why the “We Belong Together” singer now has no problem with showing off her body in a skin-tight wetsuit.

They then added that “the change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she’s doing really well keeping up with it” before adding that Mariah is “in a very good place with her health and her life.”