Sofia Richie Reportedly Felt Intimidated By Kardashian Family During Aspen Trip, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Sofia Richie reportedly had some uncomfortable feelings during a recent trip to Aspen with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and other members of the Kardashian- Jenner clan. Hollywood Life reports that Richie felt intimidated by being there with the family during the holiday getaway. Richie and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be on good terms with each other — even though one is dating the other’s ex-boyfriend. Photos from a previous vacation in Mexico have shown them lounging together in bikinis just before Christmas.

But Hollywood Life‘s source claims that the 20-year-old Richie still isn’t totally at ease around the rest of the family yet.

“Sofia still had a few feelings of anxiety as she joined Scott with the entire Kardashian family on their vacation to Aspen,” the alleged insider said. “Although Sofia is starting to feel more comfortable with Kourtney, and even attended their holiday party, she couldn’t help but feel a bit intimidated spending one-on-one time with their whole family.”

Richie should at least be somewhat familiar with the Kardashians — as she and Kylie Jenner are reportedly friends. But there were reports that some of the other members of the reality TV dynasty weren’t happy that she and Disick were dating, Hollywood Life notes, so that could have fueled her discomfort.

At least one Kardashian sister has publicly praised the dynamic between the co-parents and Richie.

“Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote on Twitter — in December — in response to a fan who tweeted a photo of Scott, Kourtney, and Sofia having dinner together. “Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for just over a year now. As Refinery29 reports, rumors of their romance started after Disick appeared in some of her Instagram photos — alongside some other friends — during the Cannes film festival.

At the time, Richie claimed that they were just friends.

“Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax,” she tweeted. That’s one of two tweets she’s since deleted in which she insists that she and Disick were just friends.

That was in May of 2017. In September of that year, they started popping up on each other’s social media pages. The two shared footage from a dinner in Miami in which they kissed in front of a dessert plate with “Congratulations Scott and Sofia” written in some kind of sauce.

Neither confirmed what they were celebrating at the time, but given that they’re still together now, they probably just wanted to commemorate the fact that they had found each other.