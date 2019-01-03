‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Erin Landry Has ‘Cinderella’ Moment On Night 1

She even brought along a shoe to leave behind for hunky Colton!

In an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s premier of The Bachelor, fans will gasp along with contestants when they see what 28-year-old contestant Erin Landry has up her puffy princess sleeve, per People.

This year’s smoking hot bachelor Colton Underwood has claimed that he wants to find true love in the 19th season of The Bachelor — and he just might get his “fairytale ending,” according to People.

In the magazine’s exclusive sneak peek, Erin arrives at the mansion in nothing other than a horse-drawn carriage. To top off her princess theme, she’s wearing a powder blue gown similar to what a contemporary Cinderella might don in the current year. The clever concept fits her lifestyle, considering that she works for her stepmother in the family’s home improvement business, according to her bio on The Bachelor website, per ABC. Life & Style Magazine shared that she is one of the only girls who is older than Colton.

The Texas native claims that she loves ballroom dancing, which would come in handy at her wedding reception if she has success on this season’s The Bachelor. Landry shared that she loves expensive shoes, so it wasn’t a surprise when she showed up at the mansion and left behind Cinderella’s “glass slipper” after introducing herself to Colton.

'Cinderella' Leaves a Shoe for Colton Underwood on The Bachelor: 'I'm Here for Prince Charming' https://t.co/GWGXvQ03we — People (@people) January 2, 2019

The other contestants who had already arrived could not believe what they were seeing. They had already met her, but she still caught them by surprise.

“There’s a horse and a carriage, y’all,” said one contestant.

“She’s literally wearing a light-blue dress,” added another.

Colton apparently appreciated the effort Erin put into her introduction to him.

“You know how to make an entrance,” the 26-year-old former NFL football player exclaimed.

Erin had the best retort.

“I’m here looking for my Prince Charming, so I really can’t wait to get to know you better. Come find me before the clock strikes midnight,” she said.

Then, she left behind one silver strappy high-heeled shoe right in front of Colton. She then sauntered into the house, and began greeting the other women.

But her fellow contestants already had their claws out after watching Erin’s impressive debut.

“All right, Cinderella, we’ll see what happens at midnight,” one woman said.

“She totally took my idea. That was my idea,” another one proclaimed.

Things definitely spiral out of control during the 2019 season of The Bachelor. According to People, the brawny Colton ends up bawling like a baby at one point.

“Every time I put myself out there I get rejected,” Underwood says in one scene. Then, viewers see a second scene, wherein a contestants says, “I can’t accept a proposal.”

The preview clip ends with Colton threatening to abandon the show — he then escapes cameras by leaping over a fence.