AEW News: All Elite Wrestling Follows Several Major Arenas On Twitter

The speculation on All Elite Wrestling continues to run rampant across the internet. Quite a bit of information can be gleaned from who All Elite Wrestling follows on Twitter. Recently, the company followed quite a few major arenas around the United States, which of course led to lots of speculation that AEW is working with these venues for future events.

The list of venues followed by All Elite Wrestling is as follows:

Fiserv Forum

Little Caesars Arena

PNC Arena

T-Mobile Arena

The Q Arena

Seattle Center Arena

Smoothie King Center

Toyota Center

Target Center

Wells Fargo Center

Pepsi Center

The Forum

Sears Centre Arena

Those are quite a few of the major arenas around the United States, though interestingly, there aren’t many on the east coast, and they aren’t following any of the venues in New York or anywhere else in the northeast. The closest to that area is the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and the PNC Arena in North Carolina.

Looking over these arenas gives fans an idea of some of the places the company might be planning to run events. Even more importantly, it provides some insight into the size of the crowds All Elite Wrestling might be looking to draw.

All In, the event that spawned All Elite Wrestling, took place in the Sears Centre in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It drew over 10,000 people and based on these venues, it looks like All In won’t be the only time the company looks to draw such a large crowd to its events.

It’ll be interesting to see exactly what form AEW takes when it gets up and running. Will it run large arenas weekly as the WWE does, or will it run smaller venues for a weekly show and save the big venues for special events like All In and Double or Nothing?

Cody Rhodes, who was named the Executive Vice President for AEW, made a statement about his excitement towards the new promotion.

Double or Nothing pic.twitter.com/gJU48C6QwR — Double or Nothing (@ALL_IN_2018) January 1, 2019

“To be Executive Vice President for our new venture, and to be flanked by Matt and Nick and a few familiar names sharing that position: this is my dream job.

I can’t think of a time when so many of wrestling’s top free agents all opted out of the road usually traveled and instead wanted to start something new. I am excited to see AEW into existence.

What’s old isn’t new – what’s new is new. Perception isn’t reality – reality is reality. Fans first.”

It sounds like Cody Rhodes has a plan, and based on the accounts the company is following, it sounds like they have some venues in mind to put that plan in motion.