Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Ring In The New Year Together In Sweet New Family Photos

Kelly and Mark celebrated their 22nd New Year together with their kids in adorable family snaps.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated another New Year together in several sweet new photos posted to Instagram this week. The loved-up couple, who married back in 1996, proved that they’re still very much just as in love as ever as they welcomed 2019 with Kelly wrapping her arms around her husband in an adorable photo she shared with her millions of fans.

In the picture posted by the star on January 1, Ripa could be seen sporting a fun rainbow sequin dress as she embraced her husband of 22 years. Both were smiling from ear to ear while celebrating together at a New Year’s Eve party, and the Live with Kelly and Ryan host even showed off her fun side by wearing a sparkly Happy New Year headdress.

“Off with a bang!” the former soap star turned TV host captioned the snap with the Riverdale actor. “Here’s to 2019 and all the future holds.”

Ripa – who the Inquisitr recently reported jokingly shared why she’s making an “exception” for Consuelos to have a mistress – then added several emojis to her caption, including fireworks, stars, and hearts.

Mark shared the same photo on his account as well as a slew of others that proved he and his wife opted to ring in the New Year with their three children, 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.

In the snaps the actor shared with his 1.4 million Instagram followers at the start of the year, he and Kelly posed with their kids while he also snapped a picture with his boys.

Mark simply captioned the sweet snaps, which appeared to be taken at a party thrown by the longtime couple, by writing “Happy new year!!!!”

Daily Mail reported that Kelly also opted to share an even better look inside the party via Instagram Stories, as she posted several other photos smiling with her children.

But it wasn’t just in the late hours of New Year’s Eve and early on New Year’s Day when Ripa was in the festive spirit.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, before ringing in 2019 with her nearest and dearest, Kelly was taking a look back at year’s past on social media as she shared several family photos with her more than 2 million followers that showed just how much the couple’s three children have grown over the years.

“A look back from several New Year’s Eves past, or at least what was stored on my cell phone,” she shared in the caption. “The kids grow, but the party hats stay the same.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Just a few months earlier, Kelly revealed that her daughter Lola is preparing to head to college and joked that she’s not exactly too interested in listening to her opinion when it comes to which school she should attend.

“If I show any enthusiasm at all for the school, immediately it becomes a non-starter for my daughter,” Ripa joked during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest in September. “She doesn’t want me to like anything she chooses because then there’s this fear that I will somehow, I don’t know, come visit her or buy a house next door or apply also or take classes.”