Nick Jonas Opens Up About ‘Partner For Life’ Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas can’t help but gush about his new bride, 36-year-old actress Priyanka Chopra, whom he married in early December via two big ceremonies. After a month’s worth of wedding receptions, honeymoon getaways, and appearances as a couple at events, the 26-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight that he is happy to have a “partner for life.”

“It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key,” Jonas said, blushing at the thought.

Now that the busy wedding month is behind him, the “Close” singer is looking forward to what’s to come in his marriage.

“My life is very good right now, very excited, lots of good things coming up,” Jonas explained. “It’s been a good year.”

Most recently, Jonas and Chopra celebrated their first New Year’s as a married couple with family and friends on a ski getaway in Switzerland, giving fans a glimpse on social media. Both the crooner and his wife shared a snap of their midnight kiss, People reported.

In Chopra’s photos on her Instagram, she and Jonas stood over a crowd as they shared a kiss in the new year. The Quantico actress shared a burst of photos of their kiss, so Jonas is seen leaning in for the smooch and then looking back slyly at the camera afterwards.

“From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone!” Chopra captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Jonas shared a video of the festivities that evening, showing off the lights and colorful smoke at the party before turning the camera to share his kiss with Chopra.

“Happy new year everyone from Verbier,” he wrote in the caption.

Traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in the beginning of December marked the start of their month-long celebration, followed by three receptions spread throughout the month, as well as trips to an island, England, India, and Switzerland. The couple also attended a few red carpet events, such as the Bumble launch party in India.

In November, Chopra told Vogue that the couple will combine their strengths, attending events together for both parties, and she and Jonas will put a big emphasis on philanthropy. She also shared that she wants to start a family with her new husband.

“My ultimate dream is to have kids,” Chopra said. “As many as I can.”