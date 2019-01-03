Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos Of Kanye & North West Following Announcement Of Fourth Baby

Kim shared sweet family photos of Kanye and North spending quality time together at the Kardashian's annual Christmas Eve party.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram this week following the announcement that she and husband Kane West are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate to share the most adorable photos of the rapper and their oldest child. Per Entertainment Tonight, Kim used Instagram Stories on January 2 to post the sweetest snaps of Kanye spending some time with North at the family’s infamous Christmas Eve party a few days earlier.

Kardashian’s cute family photos showed Kanye and North sharing a dance together on the dancefloor at the December 24 event before the proud dad then lifted the 5-year-old up onto his shoulders as they danced.

The father/daughter duo looked pretty happy as they celebrated the festive season together. West even showed off a rare smile as he spent some quality time with his firstborn while surrounded by family and friends the night before Christmas Day.

West was already showing off her fashion sense at just 5, as Kim’s daughter was rocking a long ponytail, a fringed black dress, and Doc Marten boots as she danced with her dad.

Though Kardashian didn’t post a caption with any of the photos – some of which were in color and others in black and white – she may have decided to post the snaps after feeling a little nostalgic about the family she’s built with Kanye.

Kim Kardashian via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/ZYtfNKLoc3 — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) January 3, 2019

The pictures were shared on her Instagram Stories account shortly after it was revealed that the couple is soon to welcome their fourth child, though Kardashian and West are both yet to officially confirm the news themselves.

As well as being parents to North, the couple – who married in a lavish ceremony in Italy back in 2014 – are also mom and dad to 3-year-old son Saint and 11-month-old daughter Chicago.

People confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars will soon welcome another baby into the world via a surrogate, as Kardashian has been very vocal about her difficulties carrying a child herself naturally after being pregnant with both North and Saint. She and Kanye welcomed Chicago via a surrogate last year.

But as they prepare to become parents for the fourth time, this isn’t the first time the mom has given fans a glimpse at the love between Kanye and his eldest daughter.

E! News reported back in June that Kim shared s very sweet photo of North kissing her dad on the cheek as he smiled from ear to ear. Posting the loving picture on her Instagram account for her millions of followers, the reality star captioned it by writing, “I can still feel the love.”

A few months earlier, the site reported that Kardashian gushed about motherhood, calling it her most important job in a post on her website.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

“I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life,” Kim said.

“My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us,” Kardashian continued. “There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have.”