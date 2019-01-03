Full Police Response Is Issued After Australian Man Is Heard Screaming ‘Why Don’t You Die?’ At A Spider

The man later apologized to police for being arachnophobic.

Admittedly, there are plenty of jokes about the deadly creatures in Australia. To people around the world, it appears the country is filled to the brim with killer snakes and spiders. For the locals, it is not actually that terrifying — usually. However, for one poor man in Western Australia, his screams at a spider in his house has triggered a full police response.

According to The Guardian, Western Australian police were sent to a suburb in Perth after a passerby heard a man screaming “Why don’t you die” from inside a house. A toddler was also heard screaming, so the passerby immediately contacted the authorities.

Wanneroo Police was called to the scene and discovered that the man was yelling at a spider and not actually trying to murder someone. Embarrassed, the man apologized for being arachnophobic. However, by that stage, a full-scale police response team had been sent to the address.

Initially, screenshots of the original response were posted to Wanneroo Police’s official Twitter account. However, as the West Australian reports, these screenshots have since been removed.

“Caller walked past the AA and heard a male screaming out ‘Why don’t you die’ – repeatedly,” the log read.

“The toddler inside was screaming… Caller doesn’t know them but has seen them a few times when walking.”

An update was provided 20 minutes later.

“Police spoke with all parties who advised that husband had only been trying to kill a spider (has serious fear of spiders) apologized for inconvenience to police,” the log continued.

“No injuries sighted (except to spider) no further police involvement required.”

It is currently unclear what sort of spider the man was attempting to murder.

While the details of the incident were deleted from Wanneroo Police Department’s Twitter account, TheGuardian has confirmed they spoke to the police department and the event did occur. However, the police declined to comment further on the matter.

However, a spokesperson from the Western Australian police department did offer a reason for the deleted images pertaining to the deadly incident involving the man and the spider.

“There’s nothing actually wrong with the contents of it,” he said. “There were just some typos in it, things like that.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time police have been called to a location in Australia only to discover a person was attempting to kill a spider. According to The Age, something similar happened in 2015 on Sydney’s lower north shore when police were sent in response to callers saying they had heard a man shouting, “I’m going to kill you, you’re dead!” A woman was also heard screaming. When police arrived, they discovered a man who was home alone, attempting to kill a spider.