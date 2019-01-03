‘Black Mirror’ Star Will Poulter Announces He Is Taking A Break From Social Media To Focus On Mental Health

Will Poulter will be stepping away from Twitter, with the Black Mirror episode “Bandersnatch” star announcing to fans that he is leaving social media for a while to focus on his mental health.

The 25-year-old actor announced on Wednesday that he would be taking a step back, thanking fans for their support after the release of the Netflix interactive film.

“In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter,” he wrote.

Poulter went on to say that he needs to do better at taking both the bad and the good that can come with social media.

“There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided,” he said. “It’s a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.”

Poulter’s announcement came after he had come under criticism, including some who attacked his appearance. Many fans also came to his defense, supporting Poulter’s decision to step back from social media.

The actor added that he did not want fans to think he was unappreciative of the support he has received since the release of the unique Netflix movie, which allows fans to determine their own path in a “Choose Your Own Adventure” style. Poulter then gave a plug to some non-profit organizations he has worked with, including The Diana Award’s Anti-Bullying Campaign, which trains young people to institute anti-bullying campaigns in their own schools.

will poulter even in his open letter telling us why he’s leaving twitter promoted charity work and gave those charities he mentioned a platform and a voice. y’all are heartless if u made jokes about his appearance — hope (@hopevaldyne) January 2, 2019

Many praised Poulter for his previous work in promoting mental health issues and for speaking out on other social issues. As Reuters noted, Poulter said he struggled with playing the role of a racist police officer in the movie Detroit but ultimately hoped the role would shed light on a little-known atrocity that took place during the Detroit riots of 1957.

“I just wanted to be part of the team that sheds light on that fact and be part of something that was socially and politically relevant,” he said.

And the actor is still heaping praise for his work on “Bandersnatch,” with many hailing his performance as one of the best parts of the movie.

Need to state for the record – Will Poulter is one of the best parts of Bandersnatch, one hell of an excellent performance from this kid. pic.twitter.com/AAUuL45E5m — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) December 28, 2018

Will Poulter may be taking a break from social media, but his career isn’t missing a beat. He currently has two more projects in various stages of production, including the movie Midsommar, which is set to be released this August.