Kim Kardashian Called A ‘Hands-On’ Mom As She Prepares To Welcome Fourth Child

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are in store for yet another huge year. The couple, who welcomed their daughter, Chicago, in January of 2018, is said to be expecting their fourth child via surrogate in 2019.

According to a Jan. 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian is said to be a more hands-on mother than many of her fans might think. Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a wonderful mother, who is raising some very “normal” children, despite the fact that their parents are superstars.

Kardashian is such a good parent that her friends that have younger children are reportedly constantly looking to her for tips and advice when it comes to parenting their own kids.

“Kim is a great mom and more hands-on then you would think. Her friends who have younger kids are constantly going to her for advice,” an insider told the magazine.

As for Kim and Kanye’s three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, the source claims that the trio are very normal, and that they just love hanging out with their cousins, which include Kourtney Kardashian’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick; Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster; and Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson.

“They are really well-adjusted, normal kids. They hang out with their cousins.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian previously opened up about not giving her children too much, and making them earn the extra things that they want.

Kardashian says she’s teaching her children that they don’t have to have everything that catches their eye, and that it is often a topic of conversation in their family.

Kim says that keeping her kids grounded is a lesson that she learned from her own parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. The reality star claims that her mother and father didn’t just hand her things, and that they wanted her to take financial responsibility for herself.

This means that Kardashian had a job at the age of 16, and had to earn the money to buy things that she wanted, such as a car. “I had no money, so I had to go get a job, pay for it,” Kim stated.

It seems that Kim will now teach the same values to her own children, including her little of bundle of joy, that is said to be due via surrogate sometime in May.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.