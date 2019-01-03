Javi Marroquin Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fame Announces The Opening Of His Gym

Although he is no longer married to a Teen Mom 2 star, Javi Marroquin still has a loyal social media following. Fans have been keeping up with him for the past few months when he first revealed that he was following his dream of starting his own business. Javi revealed to his fans back in September that he was opening his own gym and opening day has arrived!

On New Year’s Day, Javi took to Twitter to announce the opening of his gym, saying, “Truly blessed and grateful. Crossfit killshot is here and ready to make some noise!!!”

When he first opened up on social media about his plans to open a gym, he admitted that it had been something he had been thinking about for years. Not only that, but he admitted that taking that leap into opening his own business made him “scared.” However, Javi took that leap and is now enjoying owning his own gym.

He also wrote on Twitter, “I’m so excited I couldn’t sleep so I’m on my way to MY gym to workout. It’s really hitting me that it’s finally here. I’ve been talking about this for years and been working on it since the end of August and it’s here!!!!”

A few days before the opening, he expressed his excitement on Twitter, saying, “Keep looking at pictures of my gym and I can’t wait to bring this vision to life! A lot of work was done to even get it out of my garage but tomorrow we take it to the building and I can’t freaking waif [sic]”

This isn’t the only big change in Javi’s life this past year. He and girlfriend Lauren welcomed a baby boy in November 2018. The couple named their bundle of joy Eli Joseph Marroquin. Eli is Javi’s second child. He shares a son, Lincoln, with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

Fans chronicled Javi and Kailyn’s journey on Teen Mom 2. The two started dating and were married on September 4, 2012. Their son Lincoln was born in 2013. Although the two seemed happy together, rumors that things weren’t going so well surfaced in 2016 when Javi was deployed and they eventually divorced. Javi then popped up in another Teen Mom 2 star’s MTV segments.

Javi briefly dated Briana DeJesus and was filmed in a few of her segments on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. The relationship didn’t last, though. Now, he is with Lauren and the two appear to be happy together.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV January 14.