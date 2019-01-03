Trump Repeatedly Compared To Hitler In Speech By Rep Hank Johnson

The is hardly the first time the comparison has been made by a public figure.

President Donald Trump has been compared to a myriad of other political figures during his two years in office, and one comparison that has been made a number of times over the last two years is between him and Adolf Hitler.

Georgia Democratic Representative Hank Johnson recently made the comparison again, Fox News reported, when he gave a speech at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta on Tuesday, January 1, to mark the 156th anniversary of the implementation of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Johnson reminded his audience to remain “diligent” against tyranny, and frequently made parallels between Donald Trump and Hitler throughout his speech.

“Hitler did not start the Nazi Party, but he took over the party with charisma and leadership. The Nazis and Hitler became synonymous,” the congressman said. “Much like how Hitler took over the Nazi party, Trump has taken over the Republican Party. It’s now know as the Trump Republican Party.”

Johnson explained that both Hitler and Trump incited violence in their followers, with Hitler using the tactic “towards the achievement of political objectives” while Trump encouraged violence towards those protesting at his rallies.

“Americans, particularly black Americans, can’t afford to make the same mistake about the harm that could be done by a man named Hitler or a man named Trump,” he warned.

The congressmen also spent a portion of his speech accusing the president of racism, alleging that Donald Trump and his followers wanted to take the country back in time when the only people that could go unchallenged were white men.

Following his New Year’s Day speech, Johnson defended his comments to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by explaining that he wanted to highlight the “severe threat” the country’s democracy and freedom is currently facing.

“I made the point that this threat to democracy is a trend across the world, and we can’t let this happen in our country,” he said.

Rep. Johnson’s speech is hardly the first time President Trump has been likened to Hitler, as public figures such as actress Jane Fonda and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah have both made the comparison.

Others, Fox News pointed out, have been critical of people that find the similarities between the two figures. Recently, Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz condemned the comparison, saying during an appearance on Fox and Friends on Tuesday that comparing anything — not just the president — to Hitler minimizes the horrific events that occurred during the Holocaust.