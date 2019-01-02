Kathie Lee Gifford Left ‘Today’ Show Because She’s Reportedly ‘Furious’ With NBC

Last month, Kathie Lee Gifford shocked fans everywhere when she announced her decision to leave the Today show. Initially, the famed talk show host insisted that she wanted to dedicate her time to “other creative endeavors,” but according to Radar Online, there’s a bit more to the story. It has been reported that Kathie Lee Gifford’s seemingly abrupt exit is a result of her frustrations with NBC. By now, everyone knows about NBC’s highly publicized decisions regarding Megyn Kelly and Kathie Gifford’s former Today co-host, Matt Lauer. Apparently, Kathie Lee Gifford is not pleased with her friends’ terminations.

Now, an insider close to Kathie Lee Gifford is sharing details about her reaction to the network’s “politically correct” executive decisions. “She thought NBC acted like it was a news network in a nanny state, and she could no longer go on because common sense had been overtaken by madness,” said an insider.

When Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on Megyn Kelly Today, she had the opportunity to openly discuss her faith in the wake of her longtime friend Rev. Billy Graham’s death. Without Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford reportedly feels like she no longer has that outlet to speak. It has also been reported that she shared her reaction to Megyn Kelly’s termination, offering a scathing opinion of NBC. The insider said, “Kathie Lee confided to a pal, ‘I think Megyn was treated very badly. And I didn’t like the way Matt Lauer’s firing was handled, either.”

However, another insider has shared details from a different perspective claiming the gradual decrease in ratings was also a factor in Kathie Lee Gifford’s departure. Due to the decline in viewership, the insider reportedly claims that the Today show may be a slowly sinking ship, one that Kathie Lee Gifford reportedly does not want to be on until the very end. That insider claims, “She wants to be remembered as the person who invented ‘Today’s’ fourth hour — not the one that killed it!”

The latest speculative reports about Kathie Lee Gifford’s shocking departure from the Today show follows a string of reports about the announcement. On Tuesday, December 11, the famed Today host announced her departure from the show after 11 years. Following her on-air announcement, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim wrote a memo to address Kathie’s exit, according to CNN.

“After giving us eleven extraordinary years, she’s decided to focus her attention full-time on those other creative endeavors,” Oppenheim wrote.

Kathie Lee Gifford will reportedly bid farewell to the Today show on April 7.