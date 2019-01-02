Khloe Kardashian Upset That Kylie Jenner Could Get Married Before She Does, Per ‘In Touch Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian is said to be a bit envious of her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly thinks that her baby sister could be married before she is.

According to a recent report by In Touch Weekly, Khloe Kardashian is not happy at the thought of Kylie Jenner walking down the aisle before her. As many fans know, Khloe has been dating her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, since 2016. Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, began dating in 2017.

“Khloe obviously wants Kylie to be happy, but at the same time, she can’t help feeling envious. Khloe’s always dreamed of having the perfect family and is starting to worry it may never happen for her. She’s putting pressure on Tristan to pop the question and prove he’s a changed man,” a source reportedly told Life & Style.

Kardashian and Jenner have been going through some major life events together over the past couple of years. Not only did their relationships start within months of one another, but they were also pregnant with their first children at the same time.

Kylie welcomed her daughter, Stormi, in February of 2018 — while Khloe gave birth to her little girl, True, in April. Of course, Kardashian was forced to deal with scandal as she became a new mother.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter. Footage of the NBA player kissing another woman surfaced online, and nearly ripped the family apart before little True was even born.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have seemingly been going strong since welcoming little Stormi. The pair are often seen gushing over one another, and even affectionately call each other “hubby” and “wifey.”

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Travis revealed that he and Kylie would be married “soon,” although he didn’t reveal when — adding that he is working on a way to pop the question in a memorable way.

“I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” Scott told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, elaborating on his love for Jenner.

“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” he added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this year.