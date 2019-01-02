Cleveland Clinic doctor who says she would 'purposely give Jews the wrong medications' can still practice medicine.

A resident at the Cleveland Clinic has been fired after anti-Semitic Twitter messages she shared surfaced. Dr. Lara Kollab tweeted that she would intentionally give Jewish patients the wrong medication, and called “all Jews dogs.” But despite being fired from the prestigious program, Kollab still maintains her license to practice medicine.

The Daily Mail reports that Dr. Lara Kollab has been posting anti-Semitic messages for years on Twitter (mainly in Arabic) about killing Jews, but now that she has been exposed and terminated by the Cleveland Clinic, she has deleted her Twitter account.

Kollab, who is of Palestinian background, graduated from a Jewish medical program, Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, which is now expressing shock about the hateful posts which go back to 2011.

“Touro College is appalled by the anti-Semitic comments reportedly made by Lara Kollab, a graduate of the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine.”

The statement from Touro College goes on to say that Kollab’s sentiments go against everything they stand for and violate the Hippocratic Oath.

“The mission of Touro College is to educate, perpetuate and enrich the historic Jewish tradition of tolerance and dignity. We are shocked that one of our graduates would voice statements that are antithetical to Touro and to the physicians’ Hippocratic Oath.”

Lara Kollab, a physician at Cleveland Clinic, has been fired after posting anti-Semitic comments: https://t.co/BRIP2Ku8Jt pic.twitter.com/hkYGdsk9kY — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 1, 2019

Dr. Kollab maintains her current medical license through 2021, and it’s unclear if she has found a new residency program. Law & Crime says that Kollab’s intolerance for Jews seemed to grow while attending medical school in New York, as demonstrated by a tweet from that time.

“Annoying to go to school in a city full of Jews because everywhere I go I hear about the wonderful Israel. About to tell this guy to stfu.”

“After this debate, I have to watch a movie on the Holocaust and write a paper on it. I am going to be brutally unsympathetic. #sorrynotsorry.”

Despite the fact that the medical site Vitals.com still lists Kollab as a doctor in Cleveland, Ohio, and at the Cleveland Clinic, a statement from the prestigious institution indicates that Kollab was always supervised when working at the hospital and had her privileges terminated as soon as the tweets surfaced.