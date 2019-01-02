Donald Trump Flip Flops Adorned With Contradictory Tweets Sell Out In Under A Month

The motto of President Flip Flops is “going back on your word one step at a time,” and the shoes have proven to be so popular with fans that a limited-edition run boasting President Donald Trump’s contradictory tweets sold out in under a month. Sam Morrison created the eye-catching flip flops as a way to bring attention to what he calls Trump’s “hypocrisy,” and he felt the best way to do that was with a pair of shoes that physically manifests the politician’s flip-flopping. He spoke to Business Insider to discuss his sold-out designs.

“Take a scroll through Donald Trump’s 40,000 tweets and you’re sure to catch some contradicting opinions,” Morrison said. “I wanted to highlight this hypocrisy.”

Morrison was working in advertising when he got the idea for literal flip flops, and he decided to spearhead the entire process himself. The artist had experience in high school making silk-screened shirts and decks of cards, though lately, his focus has been digital creations. To bring President Flip Flops to life, he sourced the materials and printed each shoe himself. He even packaged and shipped the orders.

“The minimum order of raw materials was 1,000 pairs, and took two months to ship to me. I hand-printed all 1,000 pairs with a heat press, packaged, and shipped everything myself, so it was a very time-intensive project,” he told Business Insider.

He started selling the sandals on September 5, 2017, through his website with an advertising budget of $0. They quickly caught attention on social media and news outlets like the Huffington Post and MSNBC. Within a month, the three editions were gone.

The “Electoral College” edition shows one of the president’s tweets from 2012, where he calls the electoral college “a disaster for a democracy.” The other sandal shows a tweet from 2016 in which the president says the electoral college is “genius.”

“The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!”

Morrison also made a Syria series that showed Trump’s tweet from 2013 calling for then-president Obama not to attack Syria and another tweet from 2017 after he attacked Syria while president.

Then there’s the Sources Edition. This pair shows a September 2016 tweet where the president warns followers not to trust it when media outlets use “sources” because these unnamed sources “don’t exist.” Another tweet from August 2012 shows the president saying that an unnamed source tipped him off that President Obama’s birth certificate was fake.

Morrison says he sold sandals to people in 47 states at a price just under $30. Despite their popularity, he says that the effort and logistics to bring the flip flops to life means that they are “permanently” sold out.

While you might not be able to get your hands on the shoes, you can follow Morrison’s Twitter account, where he keeps up on the contradictory statements of Trump and his people.