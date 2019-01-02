Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Their Fourth Child, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly about to become a family of six. According to Us Weekly, the famous couple is expecting a baby boy via the same surrogate they used to conceive Chicago, who will celebrate her first birthday in less than two weeks on Jan. 15.

Citing an insider, the publication contends the baby is expected to arrive “in very early May.” Back in August, Us Weekly heard from a source who claimed that Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, had one more fertilized embryo left, a boy.

Another source told the publication that Kim always said she wanted to have a total of four kids. In addition to Chicago, Kim and Kanye are also parents to North, 5, and Saint, 3, who were both born without the aid of a surrogate. As the Daily Mail points out, she has addressed her family plans on her reality TV show. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in October, Kim was seen talking to her friend Larsa Pippen about her husband’s wish to expand their family.

“Kanye wants to have more. He’s been harassing me. He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven… [Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in. I’ve been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this,” she is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail report.

Despite her reluctance to have seven kids, she has previously expressed wanting four babies, adding that she wouldn’t be able to handle more than that, the report continues. Kim has also spoken about her experience using a surrogate to conceive Chicago, a decision she first announced on the show in December 2017, the Daily Mail points out.

“The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody,” she has said in past, as quoted in the Daily Mail.

Kim and Kanye chose to use a surrogate after the socialite suffered serious health issues when she was carrying Saint, including preeclampsia, which causes high blood pressure and placenta accreta, a condition that causes the placenta to grow too deeply into the uterine wall.

“Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to carry my own babies,” the Daily Mail quotes her as saying.