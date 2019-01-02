Colton Underwood Dishes On New Season Of ‘The Bachelor’, Says He Is Ready For The Challenge

Colton Underwood begins his journey to find his soul mate next week.

Bachelor nation is gearing up for Colton Underwood to light up their TV screens on a brand new season of the popular reality dating show. His journey to find his soul mate begins on Monday, January 7, when he meets the 30 women who will be vying for his attention. It is expected to be one hot and emotional ride.

Underwood had his heart broken by Becca Kufrin on the last season of The Bachelorette, but he is now back in the game of love. The former NFL player admitted to Becca that he is still a virgin and that will indeed be a hot topic on The Bachelor as well. He made a stop on Good Morning America on Wednesday to spill a few more tidbits about the new season.

The 26-year-old hunk chatted about the crazy arrivals of the women in various forms of transportation and costumes. He joked about having one of them show up dressed as a sloth, while another woman had a cute little pooch in her arms hoping to melt his heart. However, he dished that his favorite dramatic entrance was a lady who was Cinderella arriving in a white horse-drawn carriage. Maybe that means his journey will have a fairy tale happy ending after all.

His virginity will be definitely addressed by the women, and that is just fine with him. Colton Underwood is up for the challenge no matter what comes his way. One of his potential ladies will ask him up front exactly why he is still a virgin, and that will be during their very first chat. He says that this is exactly how he wants it to be.

“That’s what I want out of a relationship. I want to be challenged.”

Good Morning America. Who else eats peanut butter out of a bowl? pic.twitter.com/EW91o0yKDD — Colton Underwood (@colton) January 2, 2019

It appears that he will get his wish as the previews so far have revealed just how much of a challenge his season of The Bachelor will be. There is expected to be plenty of tears, as Colton Underwood admitted. He is certainly not afraid to let out his emotions on the reality show.

The new Bachelor is starting out 2019 right. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Underwood told Jenny McCarthy on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve that 2019 was going to be even better than 2018. That may just give a hint that his journey to find true love has ended up with an engagement. He also admitted on New Year’s Eve that he “stayed true to himself,” even during his time with the ladies in the infamous fantasy suites.

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. on ABC with a three-hour live special.