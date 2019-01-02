Olivia Newton-John’s Manager Calls Claims Of Her Impending Death ‘Hilarious’

Olivia Newton-John’s manager has called claims of her impending death “hilarious.”

The beloved singer and actress is not dying, her manager has announced after rumors reported by an entertainment news outlet said she had “weeks to live.”

Her manager Michael Caprio clarified to The Daily Mail clarified that she wasn’t dying, stating that articles about his client’s death were “hilarious.”

Caprio then added, “You might want to get better sources versus reading tabloids.”

An unnamed “insider close to the singer” told Radar Online last week that “Olivia’s bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through [her daughter] Chloe’s wedding day.”

The report was followed up by Australian entertainment website Now to Love, which claimed she had a “prognosis [of] weeks not months.”

These reports have been refuted by Newton-John’s publicist and it seems daughter Chloe Lattanzi, who recently wrote a story of her relationship with her mother that was published in an Australian tabloid.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Although media reports have stated that Lattanzi is to be married shortly, the actress has not yet announced she has set a wedding date with longtime fiance James [Driskill]. Lattanzi said to the Australian magazine Woman’s Day, that seeing her with Driskill “has brought Mum a lot of joy. She is thrilled I have found my soulmate and loves that I have someone that adores and takes care of me.”

She then followed her statement with, “Mum can’t wait for us to get married and one day, be a grandma. Having a baby has been on my mind a lot lately, and when I’m ready I know Mum will be the best support system.”

In May 2017, Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time, more than 20 years after her first diagnosis. She also secretly battled breast cancer for a second time back in 2013. She was forced to postpone her tour dates in Canada and the U.S. after her reveal to focus o her health.

During an interview with Sunday Night in September 2018, the veteran entertainer admitted she had moments when her cancer diagnosis scared her, explaining, “I’d be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I’m human,” she said.

“If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband’s [John Easterling] always there, and he’s there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That’s my goal,” Newton-Jon revealed.

The Grease superstar was first treated for breast cancer in 1992, at the age of 43. She underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction. In 2013, the same year she secretly battled cancer for a second time, she tragically lost her sister Rona Newton-John to brain cancer.