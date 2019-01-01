Johnny Galecki Posts Loving New Year’s Eve Tribute To Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

The 'Big Bang Theory' star kicks off the new year by making it clear he's a man in love.

Johnny Galecki had a very good 2018, and he credits his wonderful year to the new lady in his life. The Big Bang Theory star posted two New Year’s Eve photos of his girlfriend, Alaina Marie Meyer, in which he thanked her for being a good friend and for just being her.

Galecki, 43, first took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with Meyer and their pal Josh Katz. The CBS star captioned the photo by writing, “Happy NYE to two of my favorite people. @alainamariemeyer @badflowerjosh. Thank you for your incredible friendships this past year.”

But Galecki went a step further with a separate post about Alaina Meyer, the 21-year-old model he has been dating since last summer. Johnny Galecki posted a beautiful sunset snap of Meyer standing on a boat dock. The actor revealed that 2018 would not have been “half the year it was” had he not met Meyer. The Big Bang Theory star thanked Alaina Meyer for “being all you are.”

Alaina Meyer also posted a sweet tribute to Johnny Galecki. Meyer captioned a mirror selfie, which includes Galecki shaving, by writing that one of her biggest blessings in 2018 was “falling in love with this amazing man.”

You can see Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer’s sweet New Year’s Eve posts below.

Johnny Galecki has been documenting his relationship with Alaina Meyer for months on Instagram. Even before they made their red carpet debut as an official couple at the People’s Choice Awards in November, Galecki tagged Meyer in multiple photos on the social media site. Meyer even visited her actor boyfriend on the set of his CBS sitcom over the summer, according to People.

In September, Alaina Meyer shared a photo of her new ink, with the initials “JG” written in large block letters with a skull underneath on her arm. Galecki boasts a similar tattoo with the initials “AMM” with a heart underneath it.

Johnny Galecki has never been married, but recent photos of him and Alaina Meyer sparked rumors that they tied the knot after they were shown wearing matching rings during a night out in Las Vegas, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Meyer tagged the photos #notmarried, but it’s clear these two lovebirds are smitten with one another.

Before he started his relationship with Alaina Meyer, Johnny Galecki dated his Big Bang co-star Kaley Cuoco for two years, until 2009. The actor has also been linked with Laura Harris and Kelsey Harper.