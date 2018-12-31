Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Moving To ‘Be Away From Royals’ Says Expert

A royal expert revealed that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s move to Frogmore Cottage has to do with Harry’s desire to “be away” from the royal family and nothing to do with rumors of an alleged row between Markle and brother Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton.

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, has been covering the royal family since the 1980s and has written over 20 books on the subject. Her latest tome titled, My Husband and I, analyzes the marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

She noted that Markle and Harry’s plans to live in Frogmore Cottage also has nothing to do with a so-called feud rocking the monarchy, reported Fox News.

She shared that Prince Harry has always yearned to leave London for quieter, more private pastures.

“I don’t think Harry moving out has anything to do with a fallout with his brother,” said Seward of the rumored rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

“Kensington Palace is a huge enclave. It’s like a village. And Harry always felt very restrictive living there. He has said as much. And I think he wanted to be away from Kensington Palace and the royals there. Maybe he wasn’t getting on with his brother as he used to, but families are like that,” she shared.

“You don’t have to get on with your sibling all the time,” quipped Seaward.

Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019! pic.twitter.com/2GiUvI7QnX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 29, 2018

Thank you to everyone who came to say hello – and Merry Christmas! #Christmas2018 pic.twitter.com/LWESijppzL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2018

Royal expert Leslie Carroll, who recently published a book titled American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, told Fox News the move makes “perfect sense” for Markle and Harry, who are expecting their first child due in the spring.

“They really want to be outside of the public,” said Carroll. “Harry has always felt that he couldn’t protect his mother Princess Diana from the paparazzi so he’s trying to do that for Meghan.”

A statement by the royal family’s communications secretary regarding Prince Harry’s private life was released in November 2016 after the royal’s relationship with Markle went public.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

It was noted that Prince Harry realized there was “significant curiosity” about his private life and that he was “never comfortable” with this, but he has tried to develop a thick skin about the level of media interest that comes with being in the public eye.

The statement also read that the prince had “rarely taken formal action on the very regular publication of fictional stories that are written about him and he has worked hard to develop a professional relationship with the media, focused on his work and the issues he cares about.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome their first child together in the spring of 2019.