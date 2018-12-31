Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ Famous TV Chef Who Offered To Cater Royal Wedding ‘For Free’

A new report alleges that Meghan Markle “snubbed” Jamie Oliver when he offered to cater the royal wedding, the chef claims.

Express reported that during an appearance on Britan’s Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Oliver said he wrote to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry offering his services but he did not hear back from the royal couple.

The 43-year-old chef revealed the news on the broadcast stating, “I did actually write and say if they want the food sorted I would bring the best of British and American chefs together to do the catering.

“I didn’t get a reply. That is a true story,” Oliver continued.

The chef even insisted that he would have “done it for free”.

Oliver had hoped he would have heard from the former Suits actress and the prince, adding, “You know, I like a bit of a moment. I would have got all the American gang over and got all the British dudes. It would have been the best brigade of kitchen ever.”

Fellow Sunday Brunch guest Emilia Fox called the royal snub a “massive missed opportunity”.

Show Tim Lovejoy added his opinion to the story, stating, “I imagine they have all their chefs at Buckingham Palace doing it.”

Oliver noted to Lovejoy, “They are very slick at the protocol and getting those gigs done, so we probably were a bit renegade.”

A team of 30 staff led by the Queen’s chef Mark Flanagan prepared the food for the occasion reported Express.

Flanagan said in an interview with Express that he was using seasonal vegetables for the affair, noting the royal couple was involved in every step of the menu preparation.

“We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu,” said Flanagan at the time of the event. He also noted that he would be using produce from the Queen’s estate for guests to enjoy.

The royal chef added that Meghan – who is known to be a foodie – and Harry “tasted everything” and were “involved in every detail”.

Markle and Prince Harry married at St George’s Chapel in May of 2018.

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Over 600 guests attended the event, including David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey and Meghan’s former Suits co-stars.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019. The couple will move to move to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Estate, about 30 miles from London once renovations to the building are complete.