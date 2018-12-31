Retired 4-Star General Stanley McChrystal Explains Why He Wouldn’t Work For President Trump

Gen. Stanley McChrystal deems President Trump 'dishonest' and 'immoral.'

Retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal had some harsh words to say about President Trump’s politics during a recent interview with ABC. McChrystal is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for more than three decades. In the past, he has made critical comments regarding former president Barack Obama as well, who later relieved him of his military duties. Now McChrystal says that he does not believe that Trump is an honest leader, according to NBC News.

The retired general says that he’d refuse to work for President Trump if he was given the opportunity. He bases this decision upon his opinions regarding Trump’s loyalty to the nation.

“What I would ask every American to do is… stand in front of that mirror and say, ‘What are we about? Am I really willing to throw away or ignore some of the things that people do that are — are pretty unacceptable normally just because they accomplish certain other things that we might like?'” McChrystal said of Trump supporters.

Based on his past military experience, McChrystal has seen that a true leader is someone who is willing to make personal sacrifices for the betterment of the group. He believes it is this self-sacrifice that is necessary to truly understand what it means to lead the nation, something he does not feel Trump possesses.

NEW: Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal says if asked, he wouldn't join the Trump administration because "it's important for me to work for people" who are "basically honest."@MarthaRaddatz: "Is Trump immoral in your view?" McChrystal: "I think he is." https://t.co/WDKmB6eACk pic.twitter.com/9lmWDFcd6L — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 30, 2018

Even despite their disagreements or differences, McChrystal believes leaders must share the common bond of wanting what is best for all.

“I have to believe that the people I’m working for would do that, whether we disagree on a lot of other things,” McChrystal said. “I’m not convinced from the behavior that I’ve seen that that’s the case here.”

The retired general went into further detail about his thoughts regarding Trump’s leadership style in his recent book, “Leaders: Myth and Reality.”

It’s not Trump’s past mistakes that McChrystal holds against him. In fact, it is very much the opposite. He admits that he has made his fair share of mistakes throughout his career himself. However, he holds respect for those who acknowledge their mistakes and own them, rather than trying to cover them up.

“I’ve been around leaders who’ve made mistakes… but through all of them, I almost never saw people trying to get it wrong. And I almost never saw people who were openly disingenuous on things,” he said of his military background.

McChrystal believes that many Americans would hold more respect for the president’s politics if he was more upfront about his decisions and able to admit mistakes when they occur.