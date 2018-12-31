Kylie Jenner Shows Off Blue Hair On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is showing off her blue hair on social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to show off her powdery blue hair. In the photo, Kylie shows off her interesting hair color, which is a huge change from her usual dark brown locks, or her sometimes blonde mane.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen bundled up, wearing a white puffer coat, gray sweatpants, white socks, and a pair of white sneakers.

Kylie is seen lounging on an outdoor chair as she poses for the camera. In the sexy snapshot, Jenner rests her head on her hand, and gives a sultry stare for the photograph.

The cosmetics mogul sports a pair of diamond earrings and a full face of make up, which includes a bronzed look, darkened lashes and eyebrows, a pink blush on her cheeks, and a berry tint to her lips.

Kylie may be bundled up if she is on vacation with the rest of her family, who are seemingly having some fun in the snow as they get set to celebrate the New Year in Aspen, where family members like Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are having fun following the Christmas holiday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, whom she shares one daughter, Stormi Wesbter, with, recently opened up about their relationship, and revealed that they will likely be married very “soon.”

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way. People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls–t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” Scott said of his relationship with Jenner.

In addition, sources claim that Kylie and Travi could be working on expanding their family. The couple are allegedly talking about having more children together, and Kylie and her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, who were pregnant together the first time around, may also have their second pregnancies together.

“Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way. It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that’s really where the family’s attention is. It’s all about the next generation,” the source told ET Online.