‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Newcomer Hank, Played By Coby Ryan McLaughlin, Has Other Ties To Port Charles

This past week on General Hospital, viewers met the character of Hank for the first time. Actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin is playing this mysterious newcomer, and spoilers suggest that he will ultimately be connected to others in Port Charles.

ABC Soaps In Depth notes that McLaughlin has been in the business for a while, so he may look familiar to viewers. He was briefly on Young and Restless this past fall, playing Andrew Lynford, the man who Ashley connected with to fake the scheme that Jack wasn’t biologically an Abbott family member.

McLaughlin also had a role on Parenthood playing Chris, the man Julia dated for a while during her split from Joel. Other shows the actor has been on in the past few years include Women’s Murder Club, Bones, Two and a Half Men, Graceland, and Castle, notes his IMDb page.

Interestingly, McLaughlin’s IMDb page shares that his character’s name on General Hospital is Hank, but that his full name is David Henry Archer. That doesn’t necessarily sync up to anything already known about the population of Port Charles, but it certainly signals that there’s a lot more to come on this mysterious Hank character.

The buzz is that McLaughlin is also officially on contract as a General Hospital cast member, another rather interesting development. The writers clearly have quite a bit in mind to do with this character and spoilers signal that his past relationship with Drew won’t be his only tie to familiar faces.

Everything you need to know about Andrew on @YandR_CBS and his portrayer, Coby Ryan McLaughlin —> https://t.co/rPGLMPj1Es @YRInsider pic.twitter.com/yHtK37IShS — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) October 9, 2018

The latest print edition of Soap Opera Digest contain a few tidbits about Hank. Co-Head Writer Shelly Altman confirms that viewers will soon learn that he is tied to other people in Port Charles. In addition, his connection to Drew while the two were Navy SEALs will seemingly be significant in his motives for being in town going forward.

Fans have already been speculating that Hank is connected to Daisy and what seems to be something of a cult. Could that mean he is also somehow connected to Sam’s con man past, since it seems that Daisy is tied to Sam’s current worries about these secrets from her old life?

General Hospital spoilers for the new year tease that viewers will learn of a surprising connection that Margaux has to someone in the mix of things. However, it’s not known whether that is someone established or perhaps someone new like Hank.

There are other possibilities when it comes to connecting Hank to others in Port Charles, and things could get pretty twisted if he is tied to any of the loose threads that viewers would like to see handled. General Hospital spoilers indicate that the Cassandra storyline will pop up again in the months ahead, and that means there’s more Cassadine action of some sort coming too.

Peter revealed that Jason wasn’t the only patient involved in the experiment that kept him away from Port Charles for five years, and viewers have got to think that will be addressed at some point in 2019. The show isn’t revealing too much about Hank’s mysterious past yet, but General Hospital spoilers hint that fans will be seeing more of him as the new year kicks into gear.